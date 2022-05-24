URSU for Afghan immigrants inaugurated

Peshawar – Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees Saleem Khan inaugurated newly-established Urban Refugees Support Unit at Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The newly-established unit would serve as Secretariat for all Urban Refugee Support Units in each district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The unit will operate on the basis of referral system and will have separate desks for health, education, livelihood, protection and repatriation issues related to the Afghan refugees settled in urban & semi-urban areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Currently a total of 1.4 million registered Afghan Refugees (PoR card holders) are living in Pakistan. 52% refugees are living outside camps while 48% are residing in 43 camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 307,000 Afghan citizens having Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) are also living outside camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees said that establishment of the unit was necessary as off-camp refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face serious problems in terms of sustainable livelihoods and a range of protection risks & discrimination. He also pointed out significant difference in access to basic services, assistance, adequate shelter, sanitation and physical security in particular in the informal settlements on the outskirts of the cities.

Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbas Khan said the shift of refugees from RVs to urban areas has resulted in a multi-dimensional complex situation with a pressing need to address the issues of urban refugees and host community in a more comprehensive manner. He empathised that is imperative to look after management of refugees living in urban, semi-urban and rural areas to address the concerns of host communities as well as Afghan refugees.

Head of UNHCR, Sub Office Peshawar in his remarks said that with the establishment of the Unit, the matters regarding urban refugees, especially protection issues will be resolved in an efficient manner which will ultimately improve the living conditions of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zubair Ali, Mayor Peshawar, speaking on the occasion, commended the efforts of Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UNHCR and GIZ for their unprecedented support in managing the huge case load of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially in district Peshawar.

He assured his full support and cooperation to further enhance the living conditions of Afghan refugees in district Peshawar.