Woman shot dead for free-will marriage

Rawalpindi – A security guard of a private company was shot dead by a gang of armed dacoits while resisting a robbery bid at Chakri Road, informed sources on Monday.

The incident took place within the limits of PS Dhamial where armed men intercepted a van of a currency exchange company and started snatching cash at gunpoint. However, the security guard offered resistance, upon which one of the robbers opened fire and killed him, they said.

The robbers managed to flee after snatching Rs 8.3 million. The guard was identified as Nisar and the dead body was taken to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case against the accused and investigating, sources said.

In another incident, a woman, who had contracted a free-will marriage was allegedly shot dead by her brother at Adiala Road, police said. Her husband, identified as Saqib Mehmood, suffered bullet injuries and was moved to the hospital for medical treatment, police added.

According to police, the injured man Saqib Mehmood told investigators of PS Saddar Bairooni that he married Hussan Taj seven months ago which was not accepted by her family. He added that he, along with his wife arrived at the NADRA centre in Dhoke Rajgan for applying new CNICs when his in-laws launched an armed attack on them. Resultantly, his wife died on the spot while he sustained injuries.

After the occurrence of crime, PS Saddar Bairooni personnel and forensic lab experts arrived at the crime scene and collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

In a road mishap, a speeding van of a private security company crushed a citizen to death In Tareet, tehsil Murree, according to sources. Murree police held the accused driver after filing FIR against him. The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital for autopsy.