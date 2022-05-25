Our Staff Reporter

4 women killed, 3 injured as mountain collapses in Kahuta

RAWALPINDI – Four women were buried to death and three other were injured on Tuesday after a huge mound of mountain collapsed in Dehgal village of Nurr at Kahuta, informed sources. Rescue 1122 has shifted the bodies and the injured woman including a teenage girl to hospital, they said. According to sources, all women, belonging to Dehgal Village of Nurr, had gone to fetch water from a water spring when the incident happened. The villagers somehow managed to rescue two women and a girl, sources said

