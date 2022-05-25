Israr Ahmad

5 DSPs of Islamabad police promoted

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday pinned badges of rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to the five DSPs promoted in BS-18.

A ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the five newly promoted SPs including Muhammad Abid, Raja Tahir Iqbal, Iqbal Hussain, Fazal Abbas Shah and Rukhsar Mehdi. DIG Headquarters Awais Ahmad, AIG Establishment Dr. Naveed Atif and AIG Operations Syed Karrar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

The IG Islamabad congratulated the officers on their departmental promotions and wished them all the best for the future. He said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan further said that the role of supervisory officers is of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely measures for the service of the citizens adding that the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on priority basis.

The promoted officers thanked the IG Islamabad and said that they would spare no effort for the rule of law, merit policy and service to the citizens. They further said that they would work hard and with more diligence and commitment for public.

