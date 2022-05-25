90 students held for using unfair means in exams

LARKANA – The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Tuesday caught 90 students red handed while using unfair means in the examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II, Annual Examinations 2022.

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means. The 30 vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah,Mehar and held 90 male and female students while cheating in the Physics paper of Annual Examinations-2022.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 50 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and Replacement case 01.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, along-with BISE officials visited on Tuesday various examination centres of Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana district and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2022 of Secondary School Certificate Part I & II.

During the visit of various examination centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 6 students while using unfair means during the Examination process, their books and answers copies were recovered and handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action.