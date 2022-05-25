Our Staff Reporter

Activation of Sindh Public Service Commission on priority basis: Wahab

KARACHI   –   Secretary Services Muhammad Saleem Rajput called on Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab  Murtaza Wahab in his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding activation of Sindh Public Service Commission on priority basis. Additional Secretary Services and General Administration Ghulam Ali Brahmani was also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that Sindh Public Service Commission is a very important body which must be active in the province so as to select talented employees through this body.

He said that it was the policy of PPP to recruit employees in every institution on merit so that they could serve the province with their best performance. Wahab said that the services of Sindh Public Service Commission in the past had been commendable that was why its important for this organization to be active.

The Secretary Services had a detailed discussion with the Administrator Karachi in this regard.

