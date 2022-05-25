AIOU conducts first board meeting for Iqbal Chair

ISLAMABAD- The first meeting of the management board for Iqbal Chair on Tasawwuf and Muslim Thoughts was held yesterday at the main campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). This meeting was chaired by Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Head of Iqbal Chair. Senior Advisor Project Management Unit Rafique Tahir, Head of Chair for Seerat-un-Nabi Sahibzada Sajid ur Rehman, Director Iqbal Academy Lahore Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue, IIUI, Prof. Dr. Husnul Amin, Prof. Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel from Karachi University, Ghulam Ali Haddad Adel from Iran, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature, IIUI, Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairman Department of Urdu Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Director IET Dr. Samina Awan and Dr. Safdar Rasheed participated in the meeting. Prof. Fateh said that the new generation was not familiar with Iqbal and his philosophy and the chair would work on the ideology of Iqbal. “We will arrange seminars and conferences in regional offices of AIOU,” he added. He further said that Vice Chancellor (VC), AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum was very generous and that the VC assured them that the university would provide all the resources to organise conferences and seminars.

Rafiq Tahir stressed the need to work out a plan of action in order to arouse the interest of youth in understanding Iqbal.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir and Prof. Dr. Samina Awan emphasised on the promotion of Sufi literature in the context of Iqbal.