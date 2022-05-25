Staff Reporter

Anti-state activities would be dealt with iron fist- tweets CM

LAHORE  – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has tweeted that PTI has resorted to violence and the martyrdom of Constable Kamal Ahmad, by a PTI organiser, is a conspiracy to instigate unrest in the country. He said that the mischief would spread in the entire country if those playing havoc with law and constitution are not contained. I must make it clear that such anti-state activities would be dealt with an iron fist. I not only assure the provision of justice to the heirs of Constable Kamal Ahmad but also pay tribute to his mother who has given birth to such a brave son, he added.

 

 

