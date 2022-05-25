Staff Reporter

Aqeel, Shoaib breeze into CAS Khyber Cup National Tennis final

LAHORE – Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib entered the final of the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals at PTF Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday. Aqeel Khan brushed aside Muzammil Murtaza 6-1, 6-1, while Muhammad Shoaib edged out Muhammad Abid 6-3, 7-6(2). In men’s doubles quarterfinals, Aqeel/Abid beat Saqib Hayat/Asadullah 7-6(3), 6-3, while Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil outpaced Hasheesh Kumar/Parbat Kumar 6-2, 6-3, Muhammad Shoaib/Barkat Ullah defeated Imran Bhatti/Ahmad Babar 6-3, 6-2 and Muzammil Murtaza/Mudassir Murtaza beat Ahmed Asjad/Ahmed Kamil 6-3, 6-1. In boys 18&U singles first semifinal, Mahatir Muhammad thumped Ahmed Nael 6-3, 6-0 to set final clash against Sami Zeb Khan, who defeated Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-3 in the second semifinal. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) trounced Ahmad Khan 4-1, 4-1 to set final clash against Hamza Ali Rizwan, who defeated Raziq Sultan 4-0, 4-0.

