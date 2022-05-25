Asia Cup: Pakistan outclass Indonesia in a one-sided game
Pakistan stunned home side Indonesia by notching a 13-0 victory in their second match in Asia Hockey Cup 2022.
After a confidence-boosting draw the other day against arch-rivals India, Pakistan dominated Indonesia in a must-win game.
Rizwan Ali scored a hat-trick as Pakistan finished the first quarter with a handsome lead of 9-0. Later on, Rana Waheed, Abdul Mannan and Ajaz Ahmed netted two goals each while Mubashir Ali, Ghazanfar Ali, Ali Shan and Moin Shakeel struck a goal each.
Waheed bagged a man-of-the-match award for his extraordinary performance.
Pakistan will play their next match against Japan on May 26.