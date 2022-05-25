News Desk

Asia Cup: Pakistan outclass Indonesia in a one-sided game

Pakistan stunned home side Indonesia by notching a 13-0 victory in their second match in Asia Hockey Cup 2022.

After a confidence-boosting draw the other day against arch-rivals India, Pakistan dominated Indonesia in a must-win game.

Rizwan Ali scored a hat-trick as Pakistan finished the first quarter with a handsome lead of 9-0. Later on, Rana Waheed, Abdul Mannan and Ajaz Ahmed netted two goals each while Mubashir Ali, Ghazanfar Ali, Ali Shan and Moin Shakeel struck a goal each.

Waheed bagged a man-of-the-match award for his extraordinary performance.

Pakistan will play their next match against Japan on May 26.

