Balochistan’s geo-strategic significance, role of major powers discussed

QUETTA – Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organised a seminar on “Balochistan’s Geo-Strategic Significance, Politics of the Major Powers – Managing Its Impacts” here at BUITEMS on Tuesday.

Acting Governor Balochistan, Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali was the chief guest while former Governor Balochistan, Justice (retd) Amanullah Yasinzai also graced the event. The vice chancellors from different public sector universities of Balochistan including BUITEMS Quetta, SBK Women University Quetta, University of Turbat and BUET Khuzdar were among others who attended the event. Brig (retd) Agha Ahmad Gul in his opening address said: “Balochistan is located in a geopolitical crush zone confronted by the competing demands of major powers. It is a challenge yet a great opportunity of providing connectivity to all the competing major powers, without compromising on our vital national interests.” He stated that we need to think over how to manage it by becoming the facilitators for all the major powers rather than becoming the stumbling blocks for each one of them.

Dr Zafar Khan, Executive Director BTTN on the occasion stated that Balochistan has a coastline all year round operational.

Former Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry (DG ISSI) lauded the efforts of BTTN in organising the seminar.

Highlighting the role of India in Balochistan, he stated that the Kulbhushan Yadav episode is a testimony to what India is up to in Balochistan and we cannot look away from that. Dr Atiya Ali Kazmi Senior Policy Research Analyst, NUST said that to develop Balochistan, we must understand the ethos of the land and values of the people of Balochistan. She further stated that we need to have a mutual consensus of all the stakeholders to resolve the issues of southern Balochistan.

Maria Malik (Director Reserach BTTN) in her talk said that the Baloch separatists operating in the southern Balochistan are being used as leverage by the states who do not want to see China as a regional power. In that context, she stressed that if the genuine concerns of the people of southern Balochistan are not addressed timely and effectively, then the unfriendly states will keep exploiting the situation as a Balochistan issue. Former Governor Balochistan, Mr Owais Ahmed Ghani stated that for about 1,800 years – 70 percent of its history, the Indus River region has always remained a separate socio-political entity distinct from the rest of the subcontinent. He advised a three-way alliance of Pakistan with China and Afghanistan to deal with the current geopolitical challenges.

Dr Mir Sadaat Baloch pointed out disconnect between the people of South Balochistan and the government as one of the major issues of Balochistan. He said that to resolve the problems of southern Balochistan, we need to adopt a proactive approach instead of a reactive approach regarding different issues. Dr Abdul Qadir Baloch pointed out the potential of Iran-Pakistan relationship and how both the countries can gain from the opportunity of increased trade and movement.