SHAHID RAO

Bars condemn police raids, arrest of lawyers

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Tuesday condemned the raids on the residences of lawyers, followed by their arrests. According to the separate statements, SCBA president Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik, and PBC vice chairman Hafeez ur Rehman have stated that right to protest and participate in any political activity is fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan and the government must not hinder the activities of any political party or stop any of them from exercising their fundamental right. They   stated that the raids being conducted on the residence of any political worker or citizen are totally unwarranted, against the law and the Constitution. They noted with concern that senior lawyers like Babar Awan and Fawad Chaudhary have also been deprived from performance of their professional obligations amid ongoing political turmoil. They have asked the federal government to refrain from taking such steps that are against the law and Constitution, and allow everyone to profess his /her fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution.

 

 

