Bilawal condemns fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday urged the Indian government to release Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

“I strongly condemn Indian court’s fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik on fabricated charges. Yasin Malik is the most prominent and respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he said.

The foreign minister, who is also the Pakistan People’s Party chief, said that Malik’s firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression cannot be shaken by such travesties of justice.

“I demand acquittal of Yasin Malik. The fabricated charges against him must be dropped, and he must be released forthwith and allowed to reunite with his family. India must also release all political prisoners and stop egregious human rights violations in the IIOJK,” Bilawal said.

Calls upon world to stop grave injustice against Hurriyat leader

He said India must know that it cannot prevent the Kashmiri people from exercising their right to self-determination, given to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“I call upon the international community, the United Nations and the human rights and humanitarian organisations to exhort India to stop this grave injustice against Yasin Malik,” he added.

Bilawal said, the international community must realise that there will be grave humanitarian consequences, if India is allowed to continue violating international laws in the IIOJK, with impunity.