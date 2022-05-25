Our Staff Reporter

Cambridge exams in twin cities on May 25 cancelled

ISLAMABAD   –   The British Council announced on Tuesday that due to the developing uncertain situation, all O and A level GCE and IGCSE exams to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, today (May 25) (AM/PM sessions) have been cancelled.

Cambridge examinations including Cambridge IGCSE Business Studies AM, Cambridge O Level Business Studies AM, Cambridge International AS Level Law AM, Cambridge International A Level Psychology AM, Cambridge IGCSE Design and Technology    PM and Cambridge International A Level Further Mathematics PM were scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on May 25 that now stand cancelled.

“Exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule. The British Council has made this decision keeping in mind its duty of care towards the candidates, venue staff, and British Council staff. The British Council will submit the special consideration request to the board for all exams components (AM/PM) cancelled on 25 May 2022. The details about the process have been shared with schools and private candidates,” said a British High Commission statement.

It added: “Exams from 26 May and onwards are scheduled to continue as per plan. If there are any further changes to the schedule, the British Council will inform schools and candidates in due course.”

