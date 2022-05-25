Staff Reporter

CCPO Lahore meets family of martyred constable

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer, Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana and other senior police officers, on Tuesday met the brothers, children and other family members  of Shaheed constable Kamal Ahmad and assured them complete cooperation by  the Lahore Police in every respect. Talking on the occasion, the CCPO Lahore said the brave Jawans of Lahore Police sacrificing their lives in the line of duty, were the real face and torch bearer of great  traditions of Lahore Police. He said that sacrifices and martyrdom of the Jawans of Lahore Police were an expression of their commitment to their duty that each and every Jawan of Lahore Police was ready for any sacrifice for the protection of life and property of people. The CCPO Lahore said that the martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore Police was a visible message to anti-social elements that our morale was even more high and it proved that we are ready every time to sacrifice even our precious lives for the country and protection of people.  Shaheed constable Kamal Ahmad had joined Lahore Police as constable in 2007.  He left behind a widow, two daughters and three sons.

