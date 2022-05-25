City Council approves traditional ‘Chowkidari’ system

PESHAWAR – The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the traditional neighbourhood/watchdog (Chowkidari) system for Peshawar city for protection of lives and property of masses.

The House also unanimously passed a resolution to hand over the General Bus Stand from PDA to the Capital Metropolitan Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali expressed resolve to make Peshawar city an example for other areas of the country by launching mega projects, adding that despite establishment of City Council, the Peshawar Uplift Programme and Revival programme was being executed by some other department which was deplorable.

He said that a hospital in Kohati was closed for the last 17 years and demanded of the provincial government to cancel the said lease of the hospital and hand it over to Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, where a rehabilitation centre would be set up in coordination with welfare organisations and trader communities for rehabilitation of drug addicts free of charge.

He assured the House that the delayed projects would immediately be completed in the city and funds would be allocated in this regard, adding that dispensaries would also be activated in different areas of the city with ample supply of medicines, stretchers, wheelchairs and other equipment.

He said that the suggestions and recommendations of the members of the council would always be welcome by him to solve the problems of the people. Addressing the meeting, SP City Police Atiq Shah said that PLC committees would be updated and more LG representatives would be added to address the issues of LG representatives of Peshawar on priority basis.

He said that for the convenience of the citizens, the numbers of DSPs, SHOs and clerks have been posted in the police stations so that the problems of the citizens could be solved in time.