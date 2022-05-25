Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

Clashes erupted between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and Police after the latter tried to arrest to former minister Hammad Azhar.

Police arrested several PTI workers after they resisted arrest of Hammad Azhar.

In Lahore, police fired tear gas shells at workers of PTI heading towards Islamabad for participating in the long march.

Clashes erupted between police personnel and PTI workers after the former tried to stop them from marching towards federal capital.

Police restored to tear gas to disperse the crowd and fired hundreds of shells and arrested over two dozen workers of the party.

Police arrests PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed

The police arrested PTI’s Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab senior leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and other party workers.

Despite the government ban, ex-prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have vowed to reach Islamabad for the sit-in till the announcement of new elections.