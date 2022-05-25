Clashes between PTI workers, police turn Numaish Chowrangi into a battlefield

In connection with the PTI’s Islamabad long march, workers also gathered at the Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi where the situation has become tense.

Tensions erupted in the evening at the Numaish Chowrangi when furious protesters set fire to a police mobile while several policemen were injured by stone-pelting.

The PTI workers are also holding protests at Shahra-e-Qaedin, Khudadad Colony, Noorani Chowrangi and Noorani Chowrangi.

on the other hand, In Islamabad, PTI workers set fire to various places on D-Chowk Road in the federal capital, during which the workers also pelted stones at the police.