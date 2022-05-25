Comedy King Rangeela remembered

MULTAN – Muhammad Saeed Khan popularly known as Rangeela was one of the finest artists Pakistan film industry ever had and such people are born in centuries.

Talking to mediamen in connection with the great comedian’s 17th death anniversary on Tuesday, senior director Altaf Hussain said that the Pride of Performance artist was multi-talented performer, who had command over comedy and tragedy simultaneously. “Rangeela was director, producer, writer, actor, singer and what not,” he noted.

First, he worked as painter and made film boards, Altaf Hussain said and added that the actor got a chance in M J Rana’s “ Jutti” wherein he performed tremendously which shot him to fame in late 50s. Encouraged by the success of the first film, the King of comedy made his own production, “ Diya or Toofain” whose song “ Ga mere manwa gata ja rahe” was liked far and wide across the country besides the film’s comic scenes and story. Since then, he never looked back, the senior director reminisced. Under Rangeela Productions banner, several Nigar Award winner artist made “ Meri Zindi ha Naghma, Dil aur Duniya, Do Rangeeley, Rangeela, Kubra Ashiq and the list goes on, he maintained. He was my first producer too.

“He worked in number of films under my direction including Sala Sahab, Sahab Gee etc which were super hit films,” Altaf Husain said and recalled the former ran for two- an-a-half years at a cinema in Lahore and later for one year.

“Ansaan aur Gadha’ was another excellent film with very novel script, the director said adding that the celebrated artist acted in Rangeela Aur Munawar Zarif, Dosti, Malangi, Heer Ranjha, Maan Puttar, Aurta Raaj, Miss Colombo, Nahin Abhi Nahin, Madam Bawri, Jo Dar Gya Wo Margaya, Hero, Mahju and many other films. As far as Rangeela’s singing is concerned, the songs sung by him were liked by all and sundry, he remarked

His career spanned over four decades in which he performed over 300 films, he concluded.