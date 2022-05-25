Staff Reporter

Cops recover banned gutka in raid

LARKANA   –    Larkana police raided a godown at Marri Chowk and confiscated 1,638 banned Gutka pockets here on Tuesday. On a tip-off, Market police conducted a raid at a godown located at Marri Chowk and confiscated 33 bags containing 1638 banned Gutka pockets but failed to arrest anyone as two accused escaped.  Police said that the seized packets include Gutka varieties of Safina, RR, Z-21, Adab and Gem. The police said that accused Rashid Mari and Fareed Marri escaped when they saw the police party coming.  The cops further claimed that the accused were involved in supplying the contraband to various nearby areas and in Larkana city as well after smuggling it from other parts of the country. An FIR has been registered and further probe was underway.

More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,790

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More