Cops recover banned gutka in raid

LARKANA – Larkana police raided a godown at Marri Chowk and confiscated 1,638 banned Gutka pockets here on Tuesday. On a tip-off, Market police conducted a raid at a godown located at Marri Chowk and confiscated 33 bags containing 1638 banned Gutka pockets but failed to arrest anyone as two accused escaped. Police said that the seized packets include Gutka varieties of Safina, RR, Z-21, Adab and Gem. The police said that accused Rashid Mari and Fareed Marri escaped when they saw the police party coming. The cops further claimed that the accused were involved in supplying the contraband to various nearby areas and in Larkana city as well after smuggling it from other parts of the country. An FIR has been registered and further probe was underway.