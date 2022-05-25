News Desk

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against US dollar and plunged to an all-time low against the greenback in the interbank market.

According to forex dealers, the exchange rate remained under pressure as the US dollar continued its upward spiral against the local currency and gained 80 paisa in intraday trading.

The value of the greenback surged by 80 paisa in early trade and currently trading at Rs202.21 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high.

US dollar in the open market is also trading at over Rs202, according to Forex dealers.

The US dollar closed at 201.41 the other day.

When the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government took over on April 11, the dollar was valued at Rs182.3. Since then, the rupee has lost Rs20.20 of its value.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday raised the monetary policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75% for the next six weeks to maintain the balance between inflation and economic growth.

“The MPC decided to raise policy rate by 150bps to 13.75%. This action, together with much needed fiscal consolidation, should help moderate demand to more sustainable pace while keeping inflation expectations anchored & containing risks to external stability,” the central bank said in a statement.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

ECP announces schedule for second phase of LG election in Sindh

National

Senate passes Election, NAB Ordinance amendment bills by majority

National

Six Pakistani peacekeepers honored posthumously at UN ceremony

Karachi

Two killed as roof of hotel collapses in Karachi

National

Rupee makes sharp recovery as govt accepts IMF demands

National

Two killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Shujabad

Islamabad

Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over petrol price hike

National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

1 of 9,764

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More