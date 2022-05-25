Our Staff Reporter

Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

MUZAFFARGARH   –    Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an eight-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered two motorcycles and Rs269,000 cash from their possession. According to police sources, Chowk Qureshi police team conducted raids at different places and managed to arrest the gang. The outlaws identified were Saleem Sajjad, Rameez, Majeed, Hassan, Rashid, Zafar and Ghulam Mustufa. Two motorcycles having value of Rs210,000 and an amount of Rs269,000 cash were also seized.

