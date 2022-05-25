Everyone will reach Islamabad on Khan’s call: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday explained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) very thoughtfully planned the march to Islamabad. He said that as soon as Khan calls, everyone will reach there.

Talking to media in Lahore, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that we are on board with Khan Sahib. He added it is necessary that there be elections in the country at the national level.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have gone to extremes. Police broke into houses in Model Town and Gulberg.

He further added that the house of Allama Iqbal’s daughter-in-law Begum Nasira Javed was also cracked down. The Speaker Punjab Assembly pointed out that Allama Iqbal is the National poet whose poetry Shehbaz Shairf and Hamza Shehbaz read, adding that they should feel shame over this action.

“I am the custodian of the Punjab Assembly House. I am also convening a session of the Punjab Assembly over this incident,” he said.