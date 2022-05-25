First heart bypass surgery performed at SICVD Hyderabad

KARACHI – The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) has achieved another milestone to start free of cost heart bypass surgeries at SICVD Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, when cardiac surgeons Professor Dr Rizwan Memon and Professor Fazl-e-Rabi along with anesthesiologist Professor Amin Khuwaja performed first open heart surgery. With the first successful heart bypass surgery at Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) Satellite Centre, Hyderabad became the 5th city to have such facility in Sindh province. On the occasion, the doctors termed availability of open heart surgery a good omen for residents of Hyderabad and adjoining areas. They said people of this area used to travel to Karachi or big cities for treatment of cardiac ailments but now they will be able to avail state of the art cardiac treatment closer to their abodes totally free of cost. The doctors said that the first open heart surgery at Hyderabad centre, has been performed on a female patient aged 18 years from Matiar district.

The patient is stable and recovering, they said that when the patient was told that he would be operated upon near to his abode was overwhelmed with joy and added the people of Hyderabad and adjoining areas were jubilant over the successful bypass surgery in an area close by.

The surgeon maintained and added that this was a huge achievement of Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to perform first open heart surgery at Hyderabad 100 percent free. With initiation of this cardiac surgery facilities, we will be able to provide comprehensive cardiology care to patients. SICVD aims at bridging the gap of heart healthcare across Sindh Province and ensuring that we provide specialised care at the doorstep of every needy patient.

They further added that SICVD Hyderabad which was a 140-bed specialised facility, has treated around 3 lac patient free of cost since inception till date and performed over 6,378 primary angioplasties, except this paediatric services have also been started . SICVD Hyderabad follows international standard in terms of healthcare and is providing all basic and major cardiac healthcare services, including cardiac emergency, consulting clinics, interventional cardiology and critical care for the population of Hyderabad and its peripheries.