Forest fire: CDA to depute additional staff at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD- The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will depute an additional staff at Margalla Hills National Park to further improve response time on forest fire. “Hundred officials will be added to the existing staff in the areas of Monal, Bhara Kahu, D-12 and other areas of Loh-e-Dhandi in the wake of fire season,” said its spokesman on Tuesday. He said aerial support would also be sought from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the future to combat large-scale fire in mountains and forests. “It is very difficult to put out fires in forests and mountains and in most places it is almost impossible for human beings to reach it.

Therefore, in future, aerial support from NDMA will be sought to combat large-scale fire,” he told APP. He said mountains and forests were the beauty of Islamabad and their protection was one of the top priorities of the organisation. All possible steps would be taken to maintain the city’s beauty. On special directions of CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed, the firefighters would be provided personal protective equipment to ensure their safety, the spokesman added.