Full-fledged sports activities to start soon: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE – Former Punjab Sports Minister and Member Punjab Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has expressed his determination to resume the sports development work from where it was disconnected some four years ago; he said this while talking to media here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Youngest snooker world champion Ahsan Ramzan and other officials were also present on this occasion. Ahsan Ramzan also called on Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan in his office prior to media talk. Rana Mashhood said that after settling down, the programme of full-fledged sports activities would be announced in the next few days. “We launched several modern sports projects and improved the sports infrastructure in the past. Now we are again in power and will complete the incomplete sports projects at the earliest.”

Rana Mashhood also appreciated the historic world title-winning performance of young snooker star Ahsan Ramzan.

Snooker champ Ahsan Ramzan said that a relax player can demonstrate a better performance than an athlete, who is fighting different kinds of pressures and tensions. “Right now, I’m jobless and looking for a job. If a get a job somewhere, I could be able to offer even better performance in international events,” he added.

He thanked the SBP for encouraging him. “I would like to win more international laurels for the country in future. I’m fully focusing on my game to maintain my sequence of title winning performance in the future competitions,” he added.

“The entire Pakistan nation is proud of Ahsan Ramzan, who clinched the World Snooker title at a young age of 16. Ahsan started his sports career at Punjab Youth Festival as an eight-year boy. Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will also honour and encourage young World Snooker Champion in near future,” he revealed.