Gold price surges by Rs1950 per tola

ISLAMABAD   –    The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1950 and was sold at Rs.143,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.141,650 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1672 and was sold at Rs.123,114 compared to its sale at Rs. 121,442; whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.112,854 against Rs.111,322, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1590 and Rs.1363.16 respectively.

