Govt orders suspension of mobile phone services in 11 districts

The government authorities on Wednesday ordered an immediate suspension of cellular services in 11 districts of Punjab.

According to telecom sources, the mobile phone services are being suspended forthwith.

The authorities have issued orders for suspension of cellular services in 11 districts, in the wake of the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad.

The orders have been issued for suspension of services in 11 districts, including Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khoshab, Mianwali, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi till tonight.

It is a practice of government authorities in Pakistan to suspend cellular services as a step for maintenance of law and order. However, this measure causes interruption of communication among people resulting in an outcry from general public.