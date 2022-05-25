Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the government will not tolerate terrorism in guise of politics after police seized huge cache of weapons from residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in provincial capital of Punjab ahead of their long march.

In his statement, the federal minister said that PTI General Secretary’s house is a depot of ammunition and the discovery of arms from the homes of PTI officials is proof of a bloody march. The nation has seen that from where did the bullet came which killed an innocent police personnel.

He urged former Prime Minister Imran Khan to follow the constitution and law.

While in a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Musadiq Malik and Khurram Dastagir said that government will not be doing any compromise with PTI. There will be no reconciliation with the group.

In their press conference they said that gathering of the people cannot be used to overthrow constitutional government. As per constitution, spreading chaos is not a democratic right of people.

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, PTI has begun their march towards Islamabad on Imran Khan s call.

Most extensive road blockades were seen in the Punjab capital of Lahore where the government placed shipping containers over the Ravi Bridge. A heavy contingent of police was deployed there.

The blockade caused a massive traffic jam as the old Ravi Bridge has already been closed for heavy traffic.

While Police dispersed the PTI protestors on Bati Chowk. It is also reported that police sheld at a rally and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid was leading that rally.

Clashes erupted between police personnel and PTI workers after the former tried to stop them from marching towards federal capital.

Several protestors’ health deteriorated after the shelling of tear gas.