Hammad Azhar moves LHC against CM Hamza, IG Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday filed a contempt of court petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) against Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab.

Hammad Azhar, in his petition, states that lawmakers are being harassed and arrested and government is violating fundamental rights of the people.

The PTI leader has prayed the court to start contempt of court proceeding against CM and IG Punjab.