ICAP holds CFO Conference

LAHORE – The Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organised CFO Conference 2022 on the theme ‘Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer’ on Thursday at a local hotel venue.

Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA Chairman PAIBC & Council Member ICAP, in his address welcomed all the key note speakers, dignitaries, sponsors and guests. He also thanked all the sponsors for coming forward in supporting CFO conference 2022 on much needed topic “Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer.

AshfaqYousufTola, President of ICAP, welcomed the guests and congratulated the organizing committee, council members, sponsors, and the participants. He said that this conference is very valuable as it is providing 500 years of experience in just a single day. He said that after Covid-19 pandemic a very fast technological advancement can be seen clearly leading the world to move very fast. Tola highlighted that the economy is the key pillar of sustainability, and in order to have the value of ascertaining, one needs to be updated and make appropriate decisions towards sustainability.

Paul Papadimitriou, Founder & CEO of Intelligencr, delivered a keynote speech on “A Peek into the World’s Financial & Economic Landscape”. He said that Pakistan has a great potential to benefit from these faster dynamics as many rural areas in Pakistan are shifting into cities. Despite increasing inflation, Pakistan being a high-potential country is an opportunity for companies looking for outsourcing. CFOs need to be transcendent leaders who empower others in order to get maximum quality output. He said that technology is a great opportunity and always creates value in an organization irrespective of the fact that the country is rich or poor. He emphasized the importance of human assets that we have in the shape of youth. Around 2.5 billion people are entering the middle class and around 1 billion women are new emerging workforce.

Dr. Ahmad Junaid of KSBL presented the result of the CFO Survey 2022; the survey entailed collective insights from 300+ CFOs, finance directors, and financial controllers of diversified industries from within Pakistan. It will help businesses understand macroeconomic expectations, capital availability, tech perspective, workforce requirements, and other pressing concerns in Pakistan to make informed decisions. Sustainability is the burning topic these days and it is not a choice anymore, especially in Pakistan we have to make it available to everyone the reason to conduct this survey is to reduce the lack of communication among finance professionals.

The conference hosted various key sessions on diversified subjects and featured prominent entrepreneurs and members of the business fraternity of Pakistan.