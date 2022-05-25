News Desk

Imran Khan rejects reports of agreement with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rejected reports of agreement with government over party’s long march.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that PTI is moving towards Islamabad and no question of any deal.

We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections are given, he added.

PTI Chairman asked people of twin cities to join PTI’s long march.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has also rejected reports of agreement with PTI and said that government cannot reach an agreement with people who have martyred police personnel.

