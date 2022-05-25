Imran Khan’s long march is against establishment, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said the PTI chief Imran Khan’s planned long march on Islamabad was against the establishment and not the govt.

“Is he is calling ‘Mir Sadiq’ and ‘Mir Jaffar’ to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif?’’ she asked while addressing a press conference here. She said that Imran Khan was not threatening the government, but the establishment. Referring to the PTI chief, she asked the state institutions to stop this evil from holding the country hostage. “It is the responsibility of all state institutions to stop this evil. We will not allow Imran Khan to humiliate the institutions”, she averred. Maryam also urged the need for all the institutions to be on the same page to save Pakistan.

Maryam asked the judiciary not to be influenced by the social media and make decisions for the people. “The judiciary should also think that they should not allow this tradition to take roots in Pakistan that whoever abuses the judiciary, the verdicts will be in his favor”. She said the government would not allow the PTI chief to insult the institutions and put them under pressure. Talking about Imran Khan’s narrative about judiciary, she said: “If the institutions have now decided to support the constitution instead of one person, then what is wrong with it”.

To a question, she said there was hell of a difference between the PML-N’s criticism of the institutions and that of Imran Khan. “The PML-N’s criticism was that the institutions should not interfere in their jurisdiction; whereas Imran Khan’s criticism is why the institutions did not save and support his government”. Maryam held Imran Khan responsible for the martyrdom of the police constable in Lahore and termed it a tragic incident. She said the PTI worker opened fire on the constable when the police knocked on the door. She said the life of the martyred constable was as dear as that of Hamza Shahbaz, Qasim and for that matter another child. “Call your sons back and tell them to come and lead the march renouncing their British nationality. Tell your children to come and lead the march”, she asked. She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not show any weakness and will stop the mischief with iron hand. She said those spreading anarchy should be arrested from their houses as they deserved no mercy. She said the PTI people were openly talking about spreading anarchy.

| Says government will not allow PTI chief to insult institutions, put them under pressure

I do not take Imran’s name with affection, but with pain

Asks institutions to stop ‘evil’ from holding country hostage

“They also have tear gas shells with them, and they are also holding sticks. They want to play a game of blood”. She, however, said that the Minister of Interior had been asked not to arrest Imran Khan and he should be allowed come out. “Imran be allowed to stage sit-in to see how many days he can sustain the protest”, she said, adding that Imran had been trapped and his face told the entire story. Maryam warned Imran Khan that if he will come out with the agenda of spreading anarchy, he should keep in mind that the country’s Interior Minister iss none else than Rana Sanaullah.

Maryam lashed out at the PTI Chairman for misogynistic remarks saying she did not take Imran’s name with affection, but with pain. Taking a dig at the PTI chief she said: “Do you ever see someone as sister and daughter?”. She maintained Imran had not targeted her, but all the vulnerable women. “Whether you are 17 or turned 70, human nature does not change”. Maryam said Hamza Shehbaz was there to stay and would not quit in any case as he had been chosen by the people of Punjab. She held the former Punjab governor responsible if Hamza Shahbaz was not having any cabinet. “If the Governor violates the constitution, then he should be arrested from his house”, she remarked. Maryam Nawaz removed ARY mike from the dice alleging this channel had got Rs40b from the PTI govt and was now supporting its cause to pay back the favors.