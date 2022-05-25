Institutions shouldn’t make decision to placate people resorting to pressure tactics: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday while appealing that the institutions should not make a decision to placate people by resorting to pressure tactics said that it would be the best decision if the establishment would work within the ambit of the constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, she said that the judiciary should also deal with this fitna as the holy Quran commands.

The PML-N vice president said that her party respects Supreme Court s decision, ordering the government to allow PTI to organise long march at the ground between H-9 and G-9 areas of the federal capital.

“The decision is basically a safe exit for them. Their lawyer kept saying in court that they wanted a specific ground that can only hold 10,000 people. To this, the government lawyer repeatedly said the ground can only hold 10,000 people but PTI knew they cannot produce more people than that number so they insisted,” she added.

Regarding PTI’s talks with the government, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq was contacted by Asad Qasier and Fawad Chaudhry two days ago for the talks and proposed that the government announce an elections time frame within 8 to 10 months which Sadiq said that the proposal would be laid before party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N vice president further added that later, the PTI leadership was informed that former PM Nawaz Sharif had rejected the proposal and the PTI contacted the establishment to play its role over the suggestion and the establishment agreed to play its role without any guarantee.

The PML-N leader said that PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak also came to meet with the speaker. “To summarise, they wanted a safe exit because they had already announced a sit-in,” she added.