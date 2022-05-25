Interior Ministry asks Punjab Masstransit Authority to propose solutions to end subsidy

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has started consultations to prepare a comprehensive strategy to make the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service self-sustainable by reducing its subsidy contribution.

A meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Interior to find out viable solutions.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Interior, representatives of the Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and the Punjab Masstransit Authority.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service is running its operations by getting over Rs2 billion as subsidy annually, jointly shared by the federal government and the provincial government of Punjab because the project is running under the jurisdictions of both governments.

According to a formula agreed, 65 percent of the subsidy is paid by the federal government while 35 percent is borne by the provincial government.

Sources told that the federal government has paid an amount of over Rs6 billion as its share in subsidy amount so far but even then an amount of Rs4 billion is still pending on its behalf but now the Ministry of Finance is showing reluctance to release further funds.

The Ministry of Finance also raised questions over the poor performance of the Punjab Masstransit Authority, which was tasked to find out ways to make the project self-sustainable in the subsidy agreement but it did nothing on the subject in the last many years.

“A multi-storey plaza is lying vacant at the prime location of Saddar – a starting point of Metro Bus route in Rawalpindi that can be outsourced to generate funds,” a senior officer dealing with the Metro Bus project pointed out, adding: “The funds can also be generated by using huge Metro stations by establishing tuck/ allied shops and branding on Metro stations and the buses.”

He said even the current fares are also unjustified as we are charging only Rs30 from every passenger but it should be charged on the basis of distance covered.

He informed that in the meeting, the concerned officials were directed by the senior officers of the interior ministry to come up with a solution in the next meeting as the financial condition of the country demands ending such subsidies.

The newly inaugurated Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport is being run exclusively by the Capital Development Authority and its whole subsidy will be sustained alone by the federal government.

However, unlike Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro project, Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed had directed the concerned formations on day one to prepare a strategy to keep the subsidy on minimum level, which would also be further decreased step by step through innovative revenue generation measures.

In the first place, the authority is going to allocate two sites for fuelling stations on each side of the Srinagar Highway to generate revenue to help in reducing subsidy amount.

A senior officer of the CDA has confirmed that if the aforementioned proposal is successfully managed, the subsidy to new Metro projects would be reduced up to Rs250 million only that would also be eliminated by employing some other measures in future.

He said at present, we are estimating our revenue and expenditures on the basis of 18,000 commuters daily but once the number of travellers increased the project would easily become subsidy-free.

Metro buses reach Karachi Port

Meanwhile, a shipment of Metro buses has reached Karachi Port from China. It is expected that the first consignment of these buses will be sent to Islamabad by tomorrow.

Few weeks earlier, Metro bus service was started on Peshawar Morr-New Islamabad International Airport route.

Similarly, according to the recent decision of CDA Board, these buses borrowed from Punjab Metro Bus Authority will be shifted to Green Line and Blue Line routes. This will provide a complete and comprehensive public transport facility to citizens.

On this occasion, the management of the Capital Development Authority said that the launch of this service will provide modern and quality travel facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.