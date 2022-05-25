Islamabad admin refuses to allow PTI long march in capital

The local administration in Islamabad has refused to allow Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march to enter Islamabad while justifying it with a decision given by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to sources, the district administration responded to the PTI’s request to allow their long march in Islamabad, saying that they could not allow the gathering at the place identified by the party.

“The place identified between sectors G-9 and H-9 is not suitable for the public gathering as larger number of people could not be accommodated at the venue,” they said while citing the letter sent from the Islamabad administration.

It further said that allowing the long march at the venue could further stop ways leading towards major thoroughfares and the airport. “We cannot allow rally at this place after a directive from Islamabad High Court,” the administration said while rejecting the request.

Previously, the federal government has devised a strict security plan to deal with the marchers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during Islamabad’s long march on May 25.

Under the strict security plan, 22,000 security officials will be deployed, whereas, the Islamabad administration summoned additional contingents from other provinces.

More than 2,000 Frontier Constabulary personnel were summoned by the Islamabad administration, whereas, the authorities sought the deployment of 8,000 Punjab Constabulary officials and 2,000 Anti-Riot personnel to deal with the PTI protestors.

The Sindh government has been asked to send 2,000 police officials to the federal capital. 500 women cops were also deployed and 4,000 Rangers personnel were also summoned.

Sources said that 100 prison vans will be summoned to Islamabad from other provinces. The contingents of the security personnel were summoned along with the complete command system from all provinces.