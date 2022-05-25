IUB organises First Int’l Conference on Emerging Trends in Physics 2022

Bahawalpur – The First International Conference on Emerging Trends in Physics 2022 held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). The conference was attended by delegates from Sweden, China, Saudi Arabia, USA, Brazil, Australia, Korea and Pakistani universities. Inaugurating the conference, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is setting up an Institute of Physics at a cost of Rs1.2 billion. He said that the Department of Physics is one of the most popular departments in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Recently this department has been developed and given the status of institute. The Department of Physics is part of a mega project funded by the federal government. He said that in the last three years, the university has made remarkable progress in all fields especially the number of students has increased from 13,000 to 60,000 and the number of teachers has increased from 500 to 1,200 and development and non-development budget has increased from Rs4 billion to Rs20 billion. The undergraduate level curriculum has been developed in a comprehensive manner like the universities of the developed countries of the world. Dr Saeed Bazdar, Dean, Faculty of Physical and Mathematics Science, said that this is the first international conference organised by the Institute of Physics. According to the vision of ViC Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, the Department of Physics has been developed and given the status of Institute of Physics in order to create a capable workforce in the latest fields of physics which will play a significant role in the scientific development of the country.

He thanked a large number of domestic and foreign scientists for attending the conference and also thanked the leadership of the VC for its special patronage. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed addressed and described the achievements of teaching and research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as unprecedented. Among the keynote speakers on the first day were Prof Dr Zakaria Butt, Dr Altaf Nizami, Prof Dr Khawaja Rafiq and Dr Mikael Syvajarvi. The concluding session on the second day of the conference was chaired by Prof Dr Zakaria Butt. Prof Dr Vanderlei Salvador, Dr Adnan Ali, Dr Hamidullah, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Hidayatullah Khan, Dr Muhammad Imran and Dr Lotte Fog addressed the gathering. Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematics Science Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Bazdar thanked all the delegates for attending the conference. Conference Secretary Dr Saba Saeed said that the international experts participating in the conference informed our teachers and students about the latest research in the field of physics.