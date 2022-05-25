Staff Reporter

Jam Kamal calls on Maulana Wasey

QUETTA – Former Chief Minister of Balochistan and President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works and Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence.  BAP leaders and members of the Provincial Assembly including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Haji Mitha Khan, Saleem Khosa and Arif Jan Mohammad Hasni were among the delegation who met the federal minister and JUI Ameer.  The overall political situation, future of no-confidence motion against chief minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjio besides matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.  It might be recalled that BAP lawmakers including former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal filed a no-confidence motion against Abdul Quddus Bizinjo in the Balochistan Assembly.  The likeminded BAP MPAs were holding meetings with the leaders of different political parties who have their representation in the provincial assembly of Balochistan to complete the required members in their support for a no-confidence motion.

