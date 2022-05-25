JUI-F Sindh calls for postponing municipal polls

LARKANA – Sindh Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s General Secretary, Maulana Rashid Khalid Mehmood Soomro, on Tuesday called for postponing municipal elections in 14 districts of Sindh due to extreme heatwave.

The preparations are underway for municipal elections in Sindh, but these polls should be held after end to sizzling hot weather so that voters could come out for casting their votes, he said while addressing a press conference at the Larkana Press Club. He said he had already written a letter in this regard to Provincial Chief Election Commissioner and other relevant officers.

He said during previous LB polls, 1,100 candidates of JUI-F contested elections out of which 480 were successful and this time, the number of their contesting candidates was double and winners would also be more. He said people of Karachi should get their rights under urban and rural quota because they are living in Sindh. He alleged that nomination forms of PPP candidates were accepted but their opponents’ forms were being rejected on one pretext or the other. He said that the brother of political secretary to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was contesting election from his UC.

He further alleged that they had given Rs1.5 million and Rs1 million each, respectively, to chairmen and vice chairmen but their candidates’ form was rejected for non-payment of electricity bill whose due date for payment was still due. He said devolution of powers from Center to grassroot level in Sindh had been usurped which should be restored.