Karachi Club in NBP Cup Basketball semis

LAHORE – Karachi Basketball Club also qualified for the semifinals of the 14th NBP Cup Basketball Tournament after beating Falcon Basketball Club 38-35 in the quarterfinal at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. Zain-ul-Abidin (15), Asad Imam (7) and Raj Kumar Lakhwani (6) were prominent ones from the winning club while Shehryar Nasir (16), Ali Shabbir (11) and M Sabih (6) played well for the losing club. In another quarterfinal, Bahria Basketball Club defeated Nishtar Basketball Club 44-41