Kh Asif apologises over police raid on Justice (retd) Nasira’s residence

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, a day before the PTI long march, categorically stated in the National Assembly that the present government would not allow anarchy in the country and any ‘armed invasion’ would be dealt with according to the law.

“If the armed groups try to spread anarchy in the country, then the law would definitely take its course,” said Defence minister, while speaking on a point of order about the PTI’s long march. The minister, without mincing words, said that the present government would not allow anyone challenging the writ of the state. “Don’t make a mistake of challenging the writ of the state,” he said, condemning the police raid at the home of Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal [Mother of PTI’s Senator Walid Iqbal]. The minister also twice apologised over the raid at the residence of Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal by Punjab police. About the statement of former prime minister Imran Khan regarding ‘bloody march’, he strongly criticised the PTI’s chairman for an irresponsible statement which would aggravate law and order situation in the country.

Sharing the past history of arrests during the protests and long marches, he said, the PTI’s government led by Imran Khan had arrested the PML-N’s leaders only on baseless charges. “When bulldozers were being driven on us, no one’s conscience was awakened.” About the removal of Nawaz Sharif as former prime minister, he said that the PML-N supremo had not attacked the institutions when he was removed. “No one needs to blackmail, and we never indulge in the politics of abuses,” he said and suggested the PTI’s lawmakers to come for the verification of their resignations in the parliament. “When we ask them [PTI MNAs] to come for the verification of their resignations, they were found interested to grab the post of opposition leader in the National Assembly.” About the statements of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, he said the senior politicians should avoid giving statements which lead to creating anarchy in the country. “Vandalism would not be allowed,” he said. PPP-P’s senior lawmaker Syed Khursheed Shah was of the view that it seemed the leadership of PTI wanted the government to arrest him (Imran Khan) immediately. “Everything would be allowed under the law,” he said, adding that president should prefer the country over his party affiliation. Other senior members from the treasury benches warned the PTI’s leadership to avoid spreading anarchy in the country. Dr Fehmida Mirza [GDA’s MNA] from the opposition benches criticised the govt for raiding the houses of politicians at midnight without warrants.

Earlier, the house also unanimously passed a resolution, condemning the illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front’s chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik by the Indian government.

The resolution, moved by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, urged the world community and human rights organisations to put pressure on the Indian government not to infringe upon the basic human rights of Yasin Malik. A resolution about increasing the age limits for the appointment in government departments was also passed in the house.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, responding to a call-attention notice, said that the government aimed to provide subsidies to discovery companies for the exploration of natural gas as the shortfall has increased in the country.

The lawmakers from treasury benches, at the fag end of the proceedings, also introduced bills including ‘The Constitution Amendment Bill, 2022( Amendment in Article 84)’, ‘The Employment of Children Amendment Bill 2022’, ’The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill 2022’, ‘The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2022’, ‘The Elections Amendment Bill 2022’ and ‘The Muslim Family Laws Amendment Bill 2022’.