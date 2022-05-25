KMU Academic Council holds 25th meeting

peshawar – The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Academic Council meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq.

The 25th meeting of the Academic Council was attended by Pro VC and Cean Clinical Sciences Prof Dr Lal Muhammad, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, Dean Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Haider Darain, Dean Health Profession Education Prof Dr Omar Hayat, besides heads of various institutions, additional controller examinations, additional director academics and other members.

The VC said that the academic council is a very important decision making forum of the university where issues and policies related to different levels of academics, examinations and admissions are discussed and important decisions are taken. He said that the leading and constructive role being played by the KMU academic council in medical and Allied Health sciences was commendable. Later on decisions were taken after detailed discussion on various agenda items.

In the context of the construction of new purpose built building of KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, it was agreed to increase the number of seats in the college from a minimum of 150 to a maximum of 200. The principal of the college directed to meet the needs of the faculty.

and infrastructure as per guidelines of Pakistan Medical Commission. The meeting also approved a post graduate diploma in Psychological Medicine at KMC/KTH, a certificate course in Diabetes at KMU-IPH and a professional diploma course in healthcare quality and risk management.