APP

KP govt to provide facilities to TMAs, other depts

ABBOTTABAD    –  Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam on Tuesday said that the provincial government will provide all the required support to the Water Sanitation and Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the WSSCA Board of Governors and Officers here today.

The Secretary of Local Government further said that WSSCA and TMAs will have to improve and provide their services to the masses through a comprehensive strategy and restore the natural beauty of Abbottabad, Peshawar and other cities of the province.

Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said that there is a need to further improve the sanitation system in all districts of the province including Abbottabad. No negligence will be tolerated in the provision of services to the masses.

The secretary LG said that the provincial government will carry out the indiscriminate operations in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against encroachments and development work will be started in the province through local body representatives.

More Stories
Lahore

PML-N demands ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Lahore

Plain-clothed masked men spotted hitting PTI leaders’ vehicles in Lahore

National

Govt will not tolerate terrorism in the guise of politics: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Police arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore

PTI long march: Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Islamabad

Dollar reaches new high against rupee in interbank

National

PTI’s Azadi March enroute to Islamabad amid blockades, crackdown, shelling

Lahore

Clash erupts after Police attempts to arrest Hammad Azhar

National

Govt decides to slash HEC budget by half

Headlines

SC directs Islamabad admin to provide space for PTI long march

1 of 8,763

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More