Latest Emergency Dept, Burn ICU open in BKMC-MTI

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education and ex-speaker National Assembly inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency Department, Burn ICU in BKMC-MTI

KP Minister for Education Shahram Tarkai and ex-speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurated the newly established accident and Emergency, Burn ICU in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) here on Tuesday.

The hospital Director along with the BOG chairman, Dean and MD briefed them about the New Emergency Department. HD said that the new emergency will meet the requirements of modern era ICU, CCU, Operation Theatres, X-Ray, City Scan, Laboratory, and also trained staff was hired for smooth running.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Asad Qaisar said that PTI-led KP government wanted to provide all basic facilities of life to the people on their doorsteps. He said that the government had brought revolutionary changes in the health sector where people were being provided proper treatment facilities in all public sector hospitals of the province.

Asad Qaisar said that under health reforms Swabi district will soon become a medical city as DHQ hospital will be soon including in MTI and work on women and children hospital is in full swing. The people of swabi will now get quick and modern health facilities under one roof, he added

Speaking on the occasion, KP Education Minister Shahram Tarkai said that provision of best facilities for emergency patients was in line with fulfilling the requirements of humanity. He said the quality medical facilities at BKMC-MTI would facilitate the population of the district as per the international best practices.