LDA demolishes various illegal structures

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I squad Tuesday demolished various illegal structures at Chauburji Chowk, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Samanabad. According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished structures on plot number 184 & 185 new Chauburgi Park as well as plot no 207 & 208, at Gul-shan-e-Ravi. The LDA also demolished an illegal commercial hall on plot no 72 block-J, Gul-shan-e-Ravi.

The authority also demolished illegal commercial constructions at various places without map approval. LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the LDA would continue operation against illegal constructions within its Jurisdiction.