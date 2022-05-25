Israr Ahmad

Man killed, 14 injured in armed clash over land dispute

.RAWALPINDI –A man was killed and 14 others suffered bullet injuries when a gun battle broke out between two armed groups apparently over a land dispute in the area of Chakri, informed sources on Tuesday.

The armed groups that clashed with each other belonged to an illegal private housing society and a local landlord Chaudhry Farrukh Raza, they said. The deceased and injured persons were moved to District Headquarters Hospital in Raja Bazaar.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Chakri, sources said. Police claimed to have arrested four persons and seized arms and ammunition. According to a spokesman of Rawalpindi police, the officials of PS Chakri have arrested four accused and recovered weapons from their possession.  He said a search operation is being carried out in the area to arrest the fleeing accused. He said CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has also taken notice of the incident.

