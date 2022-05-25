Mangoes best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke

Peshawar – Known as king of fruits, mangoes are considered one of the best nutrient fruit, which are helpful in fight against heatstroke.

Besides boosting immune and digestive system of people especially senior citizens and children during summer, the doctors have advised people to include it in their diet to avoid heatstroke.

Dr Riaz Khan, senior medical and children specialist, told APP on Tuesday that mango was one of best source in fruits to protect people from severe heatstroke and improve their immune and digestion system during summer.

“Once mango’s juice is mixed with water and sugar is immensely helpful to cool down body’s temperature and prevent negative effects on digestive system primarily from overheating especially in warmed areas,” he said.

While terming mangoes extremely important for all those people who get exhausted while working in hot weather, he advised them to consume mangoes in sufficient quantity to keep body’s temperature cool and make kidneys’ healthy.

“Vitamins C and A are found in abundance in mangoes, which keeps a person’s immune system strong and stable, counter overheating and prevention of breast, leukaemia and prostate cancers,” he explained.

Dr Riaz said mangoes were very important for senior citizens and children as it help lower cholesterol level because of high fibre, minerals and vitamins required regularly for people.

To keep heart and kidneys strong, he advised people to use mangoes juices during summer besides avoiding beverages and unnecessary exposures to avoid heat stroke.

He said Pakistani mangoes are superior in terms of quality, sweetness, aromatic, yellow skinned and softness and that is why are being liked in world over including Asia, Middle East, Europe and Central Asia.

Being the second largest fruit crop of Pakistan, mangoes were produced in abundance in Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Thata, Bahawalpur, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Peshawar, Mardan, D I Khan from where it was being exported to the local and international markets.

Chaunsa, Sindhri, Langra, Dusehri, Anwar Ratool, Saroli, Samar Bahisht, Toota Pari, Fajri, Neelum, Alphanso, Almas, Sanwal, Surkha and Sunera mangoes produced in Pakistan are always a preferred choice of buyers owing to its excellent nutrition contents, mineral, vitamins and sweetness required for a healthy life.

Chaunsa is one of the world’s top mango varieties because of low in calories and high in fibre besides sufficient number of carbohydrates, calcium, iron and proteins, which was imperative for physical and mental growth.

Dr Riaz advised people to make mangoes part of their diet and provide it to their children due its enormous benefits for humans.