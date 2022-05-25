Meeting discusses jail reforms in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting about jail reforms which was attended by Abdul Aleem Khan, Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza, Aniza Fatima, additional chief secretary (home), secretary finance and IG prisons while Ayesha Nawaz and Rida Qazi participated from Islamabad through video link.

At the outset, the CM vowed to bring ease to the detainees adding that he has witnessed prisoners’ plight during his detention. The Punjab Prisoners Rules would be amended to ensure necessary facilities for the prisoners, he stated. ‘We have to reform the archaic prison system so that the inmates have access to basic facilities,’ he emphasised. The jail employees would also be given their due rights; he said and added that prisoners shouldn’t be enslaved to rules as laws are meant for human beings. Necessary sports facilities should also be provided in jails and installation of air-coolers shouldn’t be delayed, the CM stressed. Similarly, comprehensive jail buildings repair plans should be devised and food funds for prisoners should also be enhanced along with ensuring regular checking of food quality by the Punjab Food Authority. The CM ordered that the drain be with Kot Lakhpat Jail and added that practical suggestions should be presented for the use of family rooms in the jails.

Alongside, the availability of necessary machinery and medicines should also be ensured and proposals regarding prison reforms should be presented within seven days. Numerous meetings have been held and now is the time to make decisions and give relief to the prisoners, concluded the CM.