Monkeypox spreads to Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia have registered their first cases of monkeypox, health authorities said Tuesday. In the Czech Republic, the disease was detected in a man at Prague’s Military University Hospital, according to Pavel Dlouhy, head of the Czech Society for Infectious Diseases.
“It was only a question of time, we have been expecting this for days,” Dlouhy told AFP.
The Czech National Institute of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday that the sick Czech had shown symptoms of the disease after returning from a music festival in Antwerp, Belgium in early May.
In Austria, a man, who was hospitalised in Vienna on Sunday with symptoms of monkeypox, including fever, has been confirmed to have contracted the disease, the capital’s health authorities said. In Slovenia, a man, who developed symptoms after returning from the Canary Islands, has also been confirmed to have monkeypox, according to health authorities.

