PAF fully aware of security challenges, says Air Chief

ISLAMABAD – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, has said that the PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and was actively pursuing its operational development plans. He expressed these views while addressing the course participants at the Command & Staff College, Quetta.

The PAF chief said that in contemporary warfare, air power had become the most effective element of military power. He added that a deeper and clear understanding of its application along with associated challenges and advantages was essential for joint operations planning and execution. Referring to the regional geo-political environment, the Air Chief said that the PAF is fully cognizant of the security challenges and actively pursuing its operational development plans. He further added that PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.

The Air Chief also visited 12 Corps Headquarters during his visit to Quetta. On the occasion, he appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army in making the defence of Pakistan invincible. Interacting with the personnel, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said, “For all of us in uniform to remain operationally ready at all times, is not a matter of choice but a mandatory obligation to this country and its citizens.”